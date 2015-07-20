Kazakh tennis player jumps 20 spots up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has moved 20 spots up and is currently ranked 95th in the updated ATP rankings this week, Vesti.kz reports.

Nedovyesov's progress is due to his impressive performance at the Davis Cup quarterfinal against Australia in Darwin. Recall that he beat Australia's №1 Nick Kyrgios in the second singles rubber on Day 1. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin climbed 5 spots in the updated rankings and landed the 58th line. Unlike his teammates, Andrey Golubev slid one spot down and is currently placed 156th. Serb Novak Djokovic still tops the ATP rankings followed by Swiss legend Roger Federer and Scot Andy Murray.