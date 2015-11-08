  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Kerimbayeva into final of ITF tournament in Egypt

    16:08, 08 November 2015
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Kamila Kerimbayeva has reached the final of the ITF tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt with the prize fund of $10,000, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.

    In the final the third-seed Kerimbayeva will play against second-seed Russian Anastasia Pribylova. In the semis the Kazakhstani beat top seed Chieh-yu Hsu from Taipei 5-7, 6-3, 7-6. Pribylova routed her compatriot Anna Pribylova in their respective semifinal match 6-3, 6-3.

