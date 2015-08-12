  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player knocked out of Rogers Cup

    08:00, 12 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas was eliminated in the first round of the 2015 Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Julia Goerges of Germany needed 1 hour 45 minutes to stun the 21-year-old Diyas. World №60 Goerges outplayed the Kazakhstan in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. It is worth mentioning that Zarina Diyas is ranked 26 spots higher than her opponent. In the second round Goerges will face off with Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

    Sport News
