Kazakh tennis player Kukushkin to face Nick Kyrgios in Dubai
08:00, 24 February 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №84 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
In the opening match the 28-year-old Kukushkin needed 1h 42 min and three aces to route Denis Istomin from Uzbekistan in straight sets 7-5, 7-6.
The Kazakhstani won 4 out 6 matchups against Istomin, Sports.kz reports.
Next up Kukushkin will face off with Aussie Nick Kyrgios who stunned Slovak Martin Klizan in a three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.