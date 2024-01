ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost in the opening round of the ASB Classic tournament in Auckland, New Zealand with the prize fund of $226,750, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva was edged out by Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.



It should be noted that Putintseva is ranked 133 lines higher in the WTA singles ranking than the Belgian tennis player.