  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player loses in Poland

    15:39, 17 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Pekao Szczecin Open 2015 in Poland tonight, Sports.kz reports.

    Spaniard Nicolas Almagro eliminated Golubev in the opening match. World №84 Almagro needed 1 hour 10 minutes and five aces to edge out the Kazakhstani in two straight sets 7-6, 6-1.

    By winning in Szczecin, Almagro took their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0.

    Almagro will next face Italian Filippo Volandri who beat wild card Marcin Gawron.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!