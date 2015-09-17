Kazakh tennis player loses in Poland
15:39, 17 September 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Pekao Szczecin Open 2015 in Poland tonight, Sports.kz reports.
Spaniard Nicolas Almagro eliminated Golubev in the opening match. World №84 Almagro needed 1 hour 10 minutes and five aces to edge out the Kazakhstani in two straight sets 7-6, 6-1.
By winning in Szczecin, Almagro took their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0.
Almagro will next face Italian Filippo Volandri who beat wild card Marcin Gawron.