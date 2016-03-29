  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov advances in France

    17:46, 29 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the second round of the ATP Challenger - Open Harmonie Mutuelle in St. Brieuc, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match Nedovyesov outplayed Grega Zemlja from Slovenia in straight sets 7-6, 6-1. It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstani was 2-5 down in the first set but managed to win it anyway.

    Next up for Nedovyesov is the winner of Russian Karen Kachanov vs. French wildcard Tak Khunn Wang match.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €42,500.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
