Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov advances in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has advanced to the second round of the 2016 Wroclaw Open in Poland with the prize fund of €85,000, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP's official website.

In the opening match Nedovyesov eliminated wildcard Pawel Cias 6-1, 6-3. This was the first the opponents met.

In the second round the Kazakhstani will face the winner of Evgeny Donskoy vs. Kamil Majchrzak opener.

The tournament will run from 15-21 February, 2016 in Wroclaw.