ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the second round of the Kazan Kremlin Cup in Russia with the prize fund of $40,000.

Nedovyesov eliminated Italian Falvio Cipolla in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh will face the winner of Estonian Jurgen Zopp vs. Serbian Miki Jankovic match in the second round.