Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov into Nanjing Challenger semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the semifinals of the China International Nanjing Challenger with the prize fund of $50,000 on Friday.

In the quarterfinal match Nedovyesov toppled Spaniard Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:0.

It is worth to note that Nedovyesov stunned 7th-seeded Chinese tennis player Ze Zhang in the second round.

In the semifinals he will face either the 8th-seeded Grega Zemlja from Slovakia or American Daniel Nguyen.

Source: Sports.kz