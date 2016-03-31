  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov unstoppable in France

    20:32, 31 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger - Open Harmonie Mutuelle in St. Brieuc, France with the prize fund of €42,500.

    Nedovyesov easily defeated third-seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.
    In the quarterfinal match he will play against the winner of Italian Federico Gaio vs. French Remi Boutillier.
    Recall that in the first-round match the Kazakhstani stunned Grega Zemla from Slovenia 7-6, 6-1.
    Source: ATP

