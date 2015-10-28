  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player progresses in China

    18:30, 28 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has sneaked into the second round of the ITF tournament in Nanjing, China, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first-round match the 4th-seeded Putintseva eliminated Japanese Shuko Aoyama in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0. In the next round Putintseva will face Anastasiya Komardina of Russia who defeated Chinese Yuxuan Zhang. The prize fund of the tournament totals $100,000.

    Sport Tennis News
