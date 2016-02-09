Kazakh tennis player Putintseva advances at Taiwan Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has sneaked into the second round of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round the 21-year-old Kazakhstani stunned Russian Marina Melnikova in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

This was the first time world №64 met with the 27-year-old Russian tennis player.

In the second-round match Putintseva will face off with Japanese Miyu Kato ranked 184th in the world. Kato reached the second round of the tournament after beating French Sherazad Reix 7-6, 6-3.

The 2016 Taiwan Open with the prize fund of $426,750 is the first ever WTA International level tennis tournament held in Taiwan.