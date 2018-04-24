  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Putintseva advances in Turkey

    19:16, 24 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan ranked 83rd in the world reached the second round of the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Putintseva edged out Romanian Sorana Cirstea in a three-set match 0-6, 6-1, 6-0 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 2:2.

    In the next round Kazakhstani will face the winner of Turkish Ayla Aksu and French Pauline Parmentier match.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
