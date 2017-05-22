Kazakh tennis player Putintseva closer to WTA Top 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva was the only tennis player from Kazakhstan to improve her standing in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Putintseva climbed to №28 of the WTA rankings.



Another representative of Kazakhstan in WTA Top 100 Yaroslava Shvedova lost four spots and slid to №51.



Zarina Diyas fell 14 spots down from №168 to №182.



As for men, Mikhail Kukushkin dropped one spot descending on №88 of the updated ATP rankings.



19-year-old Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, moved up from №144 to №143 of the rankings.