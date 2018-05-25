Kazakh tennis player Putintseva loses in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -World №93 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the second round of the WTA's Nurnberger Versicherungscup in Germany with the prize fund of $250,000, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

American Alison Riske stunned Putintseva in a three-set match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 taking their head to head rivalry to 3:2.



It should be recalled that Putintseva edged out wildcard Sloane Stephens in the first round of the tournament.