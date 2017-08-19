  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player qualifies for ITF Women's Circuit semifinals in Moscow

    10:29, 19 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Anna Danilina has reached the semifinals of the ITF Women's Circuit international tournament in Moscow, where the prize money is $15,000, according to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation website.

    In the quarterfinal, Danilina defeated Russian tennis player Sofya Lansere 6:2, 6:4. In the semifinal, the Kazakh athlete will play against the 4th seed Russian Yana Sizikova.

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!