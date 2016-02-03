  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player reaches ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Australia

    17:32, 03 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Andrey Golubev has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger - 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The 8th-seeded Kazakh tennis player eliminated Japanese Takuto Niki 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the tournament.
    Next he will face Matthew Barton of Australia who outplayed his fellow countryman Omar Jasika in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
    Recall that in the opening round Golubev stunned another Aussie Gavin Van Peperzeel in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $75,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
