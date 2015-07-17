Kazakh tennis player reaches Bastad quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the quarterfinal of the WTA Collector Swedish Open 2015 in Bastad, Sweden by eliminating Alize Lim, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

The 20-year-old Putintseva needed 1 hour 44 minutes to beat the French tennis player in three sets 6-0, 1-6, 6-2.

It is worth mentioning that the Putintseva is ranked 179 spots higher than Lim in the WTA rankings.

In the quarterfinal match she will play against Czech Klara Koukalova who was supposed to vie against Serena Williams in the second round, but the American withdrew due to an elbow injury.