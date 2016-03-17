Kazakh tennis player reaches Kazan Kremlin Cup quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced to the quarterfinal of the Kazan Kremlin Cup in Russia with the prize fund of $40,000.

The Kazakhstani outclassed Russian Alexey Vatutin in three sets 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 in the second-round match.

In the quarterfinal Nedovyesov will vie against Germany Tobias Kamke who stunned French player Tristan Lamasine.

Recall that in the first-round match Nedovyesov defeated Italian Flavio Cipolla 6-4, 6-3.

