  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player reaches Kazan Kremlin Cup quarterfinal

    17:00, 17 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced to the quarterfinal of the Kazan Kremlin Cup in Russia with the prize fund of $40,000.

    The Kazakhstani outclassed Russian Alexey Vatutin in three sets 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 in the second-round match.
    In the quarterfinal Nedovyesov will vie against Germany Tobias Kamke who stunned French player Tristan Lamasine.
    Recall that in the first-round match Nedovyesov defeated Italian Flavio Cipolla 6-4, 6-3.
    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!