    Kazakh tennis player reaches main draw of Bangkok Open 2016

    12:30, 04 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has reached the main draw of the Bangkok Open 2016 in Thailand with the prize fund of $50,000, Sports.kz reports.

    At the start of the qualifying round of the tournament the third-seeded Popko beat Takanyi Garanganga from Zimbabwe in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Then, the Kazakh tennis player stunned Croatian Nikola Mektic in a three-set match 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
    In the final match of the qualifying round Popko toppled American Alex Kuznetsov 6-4, 7-5.

