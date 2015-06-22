Kazakh tennis player rises 41 spots up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has significantly improved his standing in the ATP rankings this week, Vesti.kz reports.

The 18-year-old Popko leapfrogged 41 spots up to №414 in the rankings. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin moved one spot up to №58 of the rankings. Aleksandr Nedovyesov on the contrary slid from №121 to №122. Andrey Golubev retained his 135th spot. Serb Novak Djokovic rules the rankings followed closely by Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Great Britain.