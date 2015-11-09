  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player Shvedova advances in Thailand

    17:21, 09 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has reached the second round of the WTA Challenger in Hua Hin, Thailand today.

    In the first-round match the 28-year-old Shvedova routed world №388 Kamonwan Buayam from Thailand in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. In the next round the Kazakhstani will play with the winner of Chinese Chang Liu and Thai Noppawan Lertcheewakarn first-round match. The prize fund of the tournament totals $115,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!