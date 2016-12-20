  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player Shvedova honored with high state award

    08:46, 20 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova, 29, was honored with one of the highest state awards the Kurmet Order, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "I am thankful for recognition and proud to be honored with the Kurmet Order for the merits and valuable contribution to socioeconomic and cultural development of the country, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the peoples.
    I would like to thank the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) for support, help and development of tennis," world №37 wrote in her Instagram account.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!