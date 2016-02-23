Kazakh tennis player Shvedova out of Qatar Total Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova was eliminated in the first round of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №60 Nao Hibino from Japan routed the 28-year-old Kazakhstani in a three-set opening match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. The Japanese is ranked nine spots higher than Shvedova in the updated WTA rankings.

Hibino, 21, will play against world №5 Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the second round.

The prize find of the tournament exceeds $2.5 million.