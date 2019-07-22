  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player skyrockets in WTA rankings

    09:45, 22 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has made a major leap in the WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 20-year-oldRybakina leapfrogged from №106 to №65 after claiming the title at BRD BucharestOpen in Romania.

    The highestranked Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings is Yulia Putintseva at №39.

    Another representativeof Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas lost four spots and slid to №84.

    Aussie AshleighBarty with 6605 points tops the WTA rankings. She is followed by Naomi Osaka ofJapan (6257 points) and Czech Karolina Pliskova (6055 points) placed 2ndand 3rd, respectively.

