Kazakh tennis player skyrockets in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has made a major leap in the WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 20-year-oldRybakina leapfrogged from №106 to №65 after claiming the title at BRD BucharestOpen in Romania.

The highestranked Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings is Yulia Putintseva at №39.

Another representativeof Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas lost four spots and slid to №84.

Aussie AshleighBarty with 6605 points tops the WTA rankings. She is followed by Naomi Osaka ofJapan (6257 points) and Czech Karolina Pliskova (6055 points) placed 2ndand 3rd, respectively.