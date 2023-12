ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the semifinal of the WTA Collector Swedish Open 2015 in Bastad, Sweden, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

In the quarterfinal match world №74 Putintseva stunned Czech Klara Koukalova in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Putintseva is set to play against Johanna Larsson of Sweden in the semifinal.