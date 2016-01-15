  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player strolls into finals of 2016 Australia Open qualification

    08:59, 15 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the finals of the qualification round of the 2016 Australia Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Beating Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina in a three-set match 2-6, 6-2, 0-6, Nedovyesov, 28, set up a clash with American Ryan Harrison.
    Harrison confidently routed Ukrainian Denys Molchanov 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the finals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!