    Kazakh tennis player strolls into GD Tennis Futures quarterfinals

    17:41, 10 December 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has reached the quarterfinal of the ITF tournament GD Tennis Futures in Turkey, Sports.kz reports.

    The 2nd-seed Popko toppled Jakob Johansson-Holm of Sweden in straight sets 7-5, 6-1 in the second-round match. In the quarterfinals Popko may face either Italian Lorenzo Frigerio or Belgian Joran Vliegen. The prize fund of the tournament totals $10,000.

    Sport Tennis News
