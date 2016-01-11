Kazakh tennis player stunned at Hobart International in three sets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked female tennis player Zarina Diyas has crashed out of Hobart International in Australia with the prize fund of $225,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening match world №52 Diyas was outclassed by Italian Camila Giorgi.

Giorgi needed 1h 46 min to topple the Kazakhstani in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 taking their head2head rivalry to 1-1.

In the second-round match Giorgi will play with the winner of French Pauline Parmentier and Japanese Nao Hibino opening match.