  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player stunned in Tokyo

    16:19, 14 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - American Christina McHale advanced to the second round of Japan Women's Open Tennis tournament in Tokyo by eliminating Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, Sports.kz reports.

    The 23-year-old American tennis player needed 1 hour 46 minutes and two aces to outplay Putintseva in two straight sets 6-3, 7-5. McHale took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-1. She goes on to face either Bojana Jovanovski or Risa Ozaki in the second round.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!