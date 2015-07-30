Kazakh tennis player stuns 4th-seed of ATP Challenger Tour in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has reached the quarterfinal of the President's Cup-2015 in Astana by eliminating the fourth-seed of the tournament.

The 18-year-old Popko outplayed Russian Karen Khachanov in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, Vesti.kz reports. It is worth mentioning that world №184 Khachanov is ranked 207 spots higher in ATP rankings than Popko. Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and Timur Khabibulin also continue to fight for the prize money of the tournament. The prize fund of the ATP Challenger Tour in Astana amounts to $75,000.