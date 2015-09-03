  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player stuns Grigor Dimitrov in a five-set thriller at U.S. Open

    10:23, 03 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has breezed into the third round of the U.S. Open 2015 in NYC by sensationally eliminating world №17 Grigor Dimitrov, Sports.kz reports.

    The match wasn't a walk in the park for Kukushkin as he needed more than three hours and five sets to send Bulgaria packing. The 27-year-old Kukushkin routed Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4. It is worth mentioning that the Bulgarian athlete served 19 (!) aces, whereas Kukushkin hit only two. Next up for Mikhail is the U.S. Open 2014 title holder Marin Cilic from Croatia.

