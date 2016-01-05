  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player to face Kei Nishikori in Brisbane

    17:59, 05 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the second round of the ATP tournament in Brisbane today, Sports.kz reports.

    Kukushkin outclassed Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

    Istomin hit 6 aces and made no double faults, whereas the Kazakhstani served only one ace and made 3 double faults.

    In the second-round match Kukushkin will face off with 2nd-seed Kei Nishikori from Japan.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $400,000.

