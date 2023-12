ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas has sneaked into the second round the WTA's Aegon Classic Birmingham in Great Britain, Vesti.kz reports.

In the first-round match the 21-year-old Diyas eliminated qualifier Kateryna Bondarenko from Ukraine. Zarina needed more than two hours to beat the world №120 in two straight sets 7:6, 7:6. Next up for Diyas is Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.