    Kazakh tennis player up in WTA rankings

    20:53, 10 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas has demonstrated slight improvement in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas moved one spot up to №89. Another representative of Kazakhstan in the WTA Top 100 Yulia Putintseva retained her 45th spot.

    Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina jumped one spot up to №175 this week.

    The top 3 spots are occupied by Romanian Simona Halep, German Angelique Kerber and Danish Caroline Wozniacki.

