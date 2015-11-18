Kazakh tennis player upset in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksander Nedovyesov has crashed out of the ATP's Trofeo Citta di Brescia tournament in Italy, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening match Nedovyesov was stunned by 7th seeded Michael Berrer from Germany. The 35-year-old Berrer who is ranked 42 spots higher in the ATP rankings needed 2 h 18 min to route Nedovyesov in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 7-6. The Kazakhstani hit seven aces, but to no avail. The German will play against Swiss Marco Chiudinelli in the next round.