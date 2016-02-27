Kazakh tennis player Voskoboeva: I will work harder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva and Aussie Anastasia Rodionova sadly lost in the quarterfinal match of WTA's Abierto Mexicano TELCEL tournament in Acapulco this week, according to Sports.kz.

But it looks like Voskoboeva keeps her head up and looks forward to the upcoming matches.

Galina who has been out of action for the past two years due to leg surgery wrote in an Instagram post: "Close match yesterday but we didn't make it 3-6 4-6. Next tournament is Indian Wells! And for now I still have one more day in this beautiful place- #Acapulco."

She also shared a link to her latest interview with WTA on her Instagram account.