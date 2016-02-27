  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player Voskoboeva: I will work harder

    14:17, 27 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva and Aussie Anastasia Rodionova sadly lost in the quarterfinal match of WTA's Abierto Mexicano TELCEL tournament in Acapulco this week, according to Sports.kz.

    But it looks like Voskoboeva keeps her head up and looks forward to the upcoming matches.

    Galina who has been out of action for the past two years due to leg surgery wrote in an Instagram post: "Close match yesterday but we didn't make it 3-6 4-6. Next tournament is Indian Wells! And for now I still have one more day in this beautiful place- #Acapulco."

    She also shared a link to her latest interview with WTA on her Instagram account.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!