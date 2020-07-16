  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player wins at US Exhibition Series 2020

    21:33, 16 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Grigory Lomakin stunned American tennis player Sebastian Murillo at the US Exhibition Series 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Lomakin routed the American tennis player in two sets 6-2, 6-2.

    During the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis tournaments are held according to a simplified scheme. The tennis players spend less time on court. The number of line umpires has been reduced. The organizers also make sure follow strict sanitary measures.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!