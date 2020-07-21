  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player wins int’l tournament in Kyiv

    20:10, 21 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dana Baidaulet of «Team Kazakhstan» academy became the absolute champion of V. Balva memorial tournament of the first category, which took place in Kyiv (Ukraine), Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

    In the singles final, Kazakh female athlete defeated Olesa Revva with a score of 7: 5.7: 5.

    Dana Baidaulet together with Daria Zhurid won the doubles tournament. Baidaulet and Zhurid outplayed a couple of Olesa Revva and Anna Medvedeva - 6: 3.7: 6 (2).




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!