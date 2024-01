ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's tennis player Denis Yevseyev has won the ITF Futures in Hong Kong with a total prize worth USD 25,000, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service reports.



In the final Yevseyev crashed China's tennis player scoring 6:4, 1:6, 6:4. The match lasted for two hours two minutes.

It is the sixth men's singles titles he has won at the ITF Futures so far.