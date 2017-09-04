Kazakh tennis player wins ITF Futures tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh player Roman Khassanov has won the ITF Futures, a $15,000 prize money international tournament held in Kiev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the final match, Khassanov defeated Artem Smirnov of Ukraine scoring 6:4, 6:2.

It worthwhile noting that Khassanov beat Ukraine's Vitaliy Sachko in two sets, 6:3, 6:2 in the semifinals, and Ukrainian Vladimir Uzhylovsky, 7:5, 6:2 in the quarterfinals. The Kazakh tennis player won Alexander Belinsky (Ukraine) scoring 6:3, 6:4 at the start of the tournament, and Nikita Mashtakov (Ukraine), 6:4, 5:7, 7:6 (6) in the second round.