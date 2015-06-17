  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player wins thrilling match in Germany

    12:40, 17 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of ATP Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany by eliminating Czech Jiri Vesely, Vesti.kz reports.

    Kukushkin needed more than two hours to beat the Czech in three sets 6:1, 6:7, 7:5 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 1:1. In the second-round match the Kazakhstani will face off with 4th-seeded Gael Monfis of France who sent home another Czech Lukas Rosol in straight sets 6:3, 6:4.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!