Kazakh tennis player wins thrilling match in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of ATP Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany by eliminating Czech Jiri Vesely, Vesti.kz reports.

Kukushkin needed more than two hours to beat the Czech in three sets 6:1, 6:7, 7:5 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 1:1. In the second-round match the Kazakhstani will face off with 4th-seeded Gael Monfis of France who sent home another Czech Lukas Rosol in straight sets 6:3, 6:4.