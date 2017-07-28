  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Yevseyev eases into Kazan Kremlin Cup 1 final

    19:27, 28 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan has advanced to the final of the Kazan Kremlin Cup 1 in Russia with the prize fund of $15,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 5th-seeded Yevseyev stunned Timur Kiyamov of Russia in the semifinal in a three-set match 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

    In the final the Kazakhstani will face another Russian tennis player Pavel Kotov seeded 6th at the tournament. It should be mentioned that Kotov edged out the top-seed of the tournament Russian Alexander Igoshin in the quarterfinal.

    Yevseyev toppled three Russians Markos Kalovelonis, Vladimir Polyakov and Maxim Ratniuk on his way to the final.

