Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva to miss Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, a source at the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation told Kazinform.

It was also revealed that Mikhail Kukushkin and Yulia Putintseva will skip the Rio Olympics due to injuries.

Kukushkin had to withdraw from the 2016 Wimbledon due to the injury earlier this month. As for Putintseva, she sustained shoulder injury at the WTA tournament in Montreal this week.



At the Rio Olympics, Galina Voskoboeva will play for Kazakhstan in Women's Singles event and will pair up with Yaroslava Shvedova for Women's Doubles.