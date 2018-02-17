Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas advances in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №54 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan stunned Eden Silva in the Round 32 of qualifying draw of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Diyas routed the British wildcard in straight sets scoring 6-1, 6-3. This was the first time the opponents met on court.



In the semifinals of the qualifying draw the Kazakhstani will face Russian Veronika Kudermetova who eliminated Ukrainian Katarina Zavatska with a score of 6-3, 6-0.