Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas advances in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of Japan Women's Open Tennis Tournament in Tokyo, Sports.kz reports.

2nd-seeded Diyas toppled Dutch Kiki Bertens in two straight sets. She needed 1 hour 24 minutes to beat 23-year-old Bertens 6-4, 6-4. In the second-round match Diyas will face Magda Linette from Poland. Recall that another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Yulia Putintseva crashed out after losing the opening match to American Christina McHale. The prize fund of the tournament totals $250,000.