Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas planning comeback in 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas who has been out of action for a while was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Almaty on Friday rubbing shoulders with local and foreign fashion designers, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I was in Kazakhstan anyway and dropped by the opening ceremony of the fashion week. This is the first time I attend it [Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week] and I am truly surprised by what I see here. I would like to get hold of a couple of pieces," Diyas said of the event which is underway in Almaty city these days.



"I had a wrist surgery and right now I'm recovering. I will get back to tennis and tournaments in early 2017," Diyas noted.



She also added that 2016 season was pretty difficult since she sustained the injury and had to go through the surgery. Injuries are a part of athletes' lives. "Hopefully, next year will be much better," Diyas said.



It should be noted that one of the most beautiful, stylish and successful tennis players in Kazakhstan donned a total black look that evening.



Presently, Zarina Diyas is ranked 129th by the WTA. She was ranked 31st in the world back in January 2015.