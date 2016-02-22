Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas toppled in Doha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 18-year-old Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko stunned Kazakh Zarina Diyas at the start of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha.

Ostapenko needed only one hour to defeat Diyas in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. The Latvian hit two aces, whereas Diyas didn't serve any, Sports.kz reports.

It is worth mentioning that Diyas is ranked 17 spots higher than Ostapenko in the WTA rankings.

The 2016 Qatar Total Open with the prize fund of over $2.5 million will run in Doha from February 21-27.