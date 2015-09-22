  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas upset in Tokyo

    12:30, 22 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis star Zarina Diyas was eliminated from the 2015 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Tuesday, Sports.kz reports.

    The 21-year-old Zarina Diyas was stunned by world ?37 American Madison Brengle in two straight sets 2-6, 2-6.

    Brengle needed 54 minutes to send Zarina packing even though the latter served 3 aces.

    This was the first time Diyas and Brengle met.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $880,000. By TK

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
