Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas upset in Tokyo
12:30, 22 September 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis star Zarina Diyas was eliminated from the 2015 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Tuesday, Sports.kz reports.
The 21-year-old Zarina Diyas was stunned by world ?37 American Madison Brengle in two straight sets 2-6, 2-6.
Brengle needed 54 minutes to send Zarina packing even though the latter served 3 aces.
This was the first time Diyas and Brengle met.
The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $880,000. By TK